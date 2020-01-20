Photography Project Follows Women Who Work on Texas Ranches

FORT WORTH (KXAS) — A trip to the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo gives us a glimpse at a way of life that, for some, goes back generations. In Texas, more women are on farms and ranches than in any other state.

Local photographer and writer, Alyssa Banta, spent some time with women who work the land to follow their lives and create a book called “Texas Ranch Sisterhood: Portraits of Women Working the Land.”

She created a new book with admiration for the women whose stories she tells. She spent two years and drove more than 13,000 miles from her home in Fort Worth to document the “Texas Ranch Sisterhood.” It’s the perspective of 13 women who work on ranches in Texas. She says the women show grace and grit.

