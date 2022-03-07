PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An online petition on behalf of three individuals accused of killing a man for assaulting a family member has now reached over 500,000 signatures.

As of the publishing of this article, the online petition had a total of 507,685 signatures.

Alejandro Trevino,18, Christian Trevino, 17, and Juan Eduardo Melendez, 18, are all on trial for the killing of 43-year-old Gabriel Quintanilla.

According to police, the body of Quintanilla was found in an open field in McAllen on January 20.

Police said earlier that day a young relative accused Quintanilla of sexual assault.

When relatives, Alejandro and Christian Treviño heard, they confronted Quintanilla at the residence, which resulted in a physical fight, police said. Quintanilla then left the residence.

Christian ran after Quintanilla and found him outside an apartment complex down the road by Lyndon and Coyote in Pharr. A second assault then occurred, said the release.

Police then say Alejandro and a driver of a red Dodge Charger, identified as Melendez, caught up and joined the assault towards Quintanilla.

Melendez was not related to Quintanilla but was a friend to Christian and Alejandro.

The three suspects left the complex and dropped off Alejandro at his residence. The other two changed vehicles and drove back in a white Ford F-150. Authorities say the suspects found Quintanilla walking along Veterans Road alone and injured.

Quintanilla was severely beaten for the third time. According to police, Quintanilla was placed in the bed of the truck and taken to Mccoll and Whalen Road where he was dropped off in an open field. Officials believe he was still alive at the time he was left at the location.

Authorities then made contact with Alejandro, and later were able to arrest Christian and Melendez.

Days later, the online petition began circulating calling for the release of the three charged.

“These are kids they are 17, 18-year-old’s and regardless of whether you think what they did was right or wrong I think we can all agree that they shouldn’t spend the rest of their lives in prison,” said Carlos Eduardo Espina, the creator of the petition on change.org named Justice for Alejandro, Christian, and Juan to ValleyCentral Reporter Karina Vargas in a previous interview.

Jesse Villalobos, a local Defense Attorney at Villalobos Law Firm explained how petitions like this one can enact change, but to a certain extent.

“The governor once the proceedings are done should he choose to do so could grant a pardon, that is within his legal authority, but it’s not within his legal authority to step in at the very beginning and ask someone to be released,” said Villalobos in a previous interview.

He went on to add that cases across the U.S. have shown the impact of political pressure, something we can come to see here.

On February 24, the two brothers received a bond reduction.

According to Hidalgo County public records, the bonds for Christian Treviño and Alejandro Treviño have been reduced to $150,000 each.

Both were previously facing a $1 million bond.