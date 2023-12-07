WACO, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — Today marks the 82nd Anniversary since the large scale attack that began the United States involvement in World War II.

Many gathered at the Doris Miller Memorial in Waco to honor Millers legacy.

“An ordinary man that became an extraordinary man,” says Founder of Dorie Miller Post 213 Brooklyn, NY Bruce Copney.

During the Pearl Harbor sneak attack, more than 2 thousand people died but Waco native Doris Miller became a hero by saving as many lives as he could.

With his memorial in downtown Waco, veterans and families that pass by, pay their respects on days like today.

“It’s going to be here for a while. You know, and it is good for the future, the children coming up in the future, to see that and learn about, you know, who he was and what the contribution he made with his nation,” says Copney.

When Japanese planes started bombing back in 1941, – Doris Miller was a Navy mess attendant who sprang into action, fighting off planes and assisting injured sailors.

2 years after Pearl Harbor, Miller died when his naval ship sank.

To highlight Miller’s accomplishments, Waco groups raised more than 2-million dollars to create his memorial in 2017.

The hands that sculpted him? Eddie Dixon.

“Today is a special day. Not only does it celebrate the heroes and those that lived and died throughout wars for the country, it’s a special day for Dorie Miller, and especially for the time that he came up when he was in the service,” says Veteran & Doris Miller Memorial Sculptor Eddie Dixon.

Miller was the first African-American to be awarded the Navy Cross during Pearl Harbor.

“Now, when I was young, I didn’t have a role model and we didn’t know anything about Buffalo soldiers, Tuskegee airman, the Dorie Millers. We didn’t have those and now we do,” Dixon.

Thank you to all of those past and present who continue to serve our country.