MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission police arrested a healthcare worker they allege slapped a disabled child several times and struck her with a book.

The woman is facing charges of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person, a third-degree felony, Mission Police Department public information officer Investigator Art Flores told ValleyCentral.

According to Flores, the woman was taking care of a disabled 11-year-old girl at her residence at the 800 block of Stonegate Drive. Flores said the child’s parents noticed she would get scared every time the healthcare worker was there, so they set up a camera.

After setting up the camera, they found that the woman was striking the child’s head with a book and notified authorities, Flores said.

The video shows the woman striking the child with a book twice “for no apparent reason,” Flores said, adding that she also slapped the girl several times in the face and grabbed her by the shirt and started yelling at her.

The identity of the woman has not been released, but she is now pending arraignment, Flores said.