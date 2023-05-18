EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg woman told police she hit her child after becoming upset when she could not find weed, documents reveal.

Zaira Rina Worrel, 23, was arrested on charges of injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury, according to Hidalgo County records.

On April 30, Edinburg police received a call from a relative of Worrel, who said Worrel had slapped her 4-month-old several times.

The relative told police she heard Worrel scream “callate” several times followed by four or five loud slaps.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, Worrel told her relative “lt’s my child, I have the right to hit her” before hitting the child again with an open hand on her face.

When police arrived at the residence, Worrel told them she was tired when she got home from work and wanted to rest but her baby would not stop crying.

“[Worrel] admitted to striking [her baby] in front of her [relative] to prove that she can do whatever she wants with her baby,” the complaint stated. The baby was transported to a local children’s hospital due to injuries to her head and right cheek.

On May 1, police conducted an in-custody interview where Worrel admitted that when she got home from work that day she was tired and upset that she could not find “weed,” the document revealed.

Worrel was booked into Hidalgo County Jail the same day. She received a bond of $25,000.