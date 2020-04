NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court says Texas can now ban medication abortions as part of the state’s emergency effort to fight the spread of the new coronavirus.

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans last week temporarily blocked the state’s prohibition on medication abortions.

But the same panel, in a 2-1 decision, said the state was within its rights to ban that and other abortion procedures as it sought to slow the use of masks, gowns and other protective medical gear.