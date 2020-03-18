Pair charged in ’09 cold case that left Minnesota mom dead

FILE – In this Jan. 8, 2019, booking file photo, provided by the Kent County Michigan Sheriff’s office is Cedric Marks. Marks, a former MMA fighter accused in two Texas slayings is one of two people charged in the death of April Pease, who was the mother of one of his children, and was abducted from a Minnesota domestic violence shelter 11 years ago, authorities said Monday, March 16, 2020, in Minneapolis. Kellee Sorensen, 34, of Lynden, Washington, faces a similar charge. (Kent County Michigan Sheriff’s Office via AP, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former MMA fighter accused in two slayings in Texas is one of two people charged in the death of a woman who was abducted from a Minnesota domestic violence shelter 11 years ago, authorities said Monday.

Forty-five-year-old Cedric Marks, of Killeen, Texas, has been charged in Hennepin County with second-degree murder in the 2009 slaying of April Pease, who was the mother of one of his children.

Thirty-four-year-old Kellee Sorensen of Lynden, Washington, faces a similar charge.

Marks is also suspected in the strangling deaths of his ex-girlfriend and another man in Texas last January.