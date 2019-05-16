Owner of tiger found in abandoned Houston house charged

Texas

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Tiger_Pot_Smokers_06548-159532.jpg99410527

FILE – In this Feb. 12, 2019, file photo, a tiger that was found in a Southeast Houston residence awaits transport to a rescue facility at the BARC Animal Shelter and Adoptions building in Houston. Police say a judge has ruled that the north Texas animal shelter is allowed to retain a tiger seized from […]

The ex-owner of a tiger rescued from a filthy cage in an abandoned house in Houston has been charged with animal cruelty.

Houston police Wednesday arrested 24-year-old Brittany Garza on the misdemeanor count involving a non-livestock animal. She’s free on $100 bond. An attorney for Garza, Jay Cohen, declined comment Thursday.

The Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison has cared for the 350-pound (22.68-kilogram) tiger since it was found in February by people entering the house to smoke marijuana.

A judge in April ruled the sanctuary, located 70 miles (112.65 kilometers) southeast of Dallas, can keep the tiger and that Garza must pay nearly $12,000 for the animal’s care.

The shelter is doing an online poll to name the tiger. The choices are Ezekiel, George, Loki or Navi.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss