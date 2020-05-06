Owner, armed men held after bar reopens despite Texas’ order

Armed protester Wyatt Winn waits for Ector County Sheriff’s officers and Texas State Troopers, who were monitoring a protest, shortly before his arrest Monday, May 4, 2020, at Big Daddy Zane’s bar near Odessa, Texas. Winn and others were supporting the the bar’s owner, who decided to open despite orders from the Texas governor during the coronavirus pandemic that prohibit the opening until later in May. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)

WEST ODESSA, Texas (Odessa American) — A bar owner and armed protesters were arrested in western Texas after the bar reopened despite the governor’s orders to remain closed as the state continues to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis told the Odessa American that authorities on Monday apprehended Gabrielle Ellison, the 47-year-old owner of Big Daddy Zane’s Bar, in West Odessa for violating Gov. Greg Abbott’s order prohibiting bars from opening until mid-May.

Six men who had loaded “AR-15 type weapons” were also arrested for possessing weapons on a licensed property and one observer was detained for interfering with a peace officer’s duties.