AUSTIN (KXAN) — Around 4.4 million Intuit TurboTax U.S. customers, including more than 465,000 Texans, will receive money from the tax filing service after a 2022 settlement, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a release.

The $141 million, multi-state settlement is for customers for tax years 2016, 2017 and 2018 who were “misled” into paying Intuit for federal tax returns. Customers who paid Intuit to file their federal tax returns but were eligible to file for free through the IRS Free File Program will receive money from the settlement, according to the release

“Intuit misled everyday Americans into paying for a service that should have been free, and now Intuit is paying the price,” Paxton said in the statement. “This settlement will help hundreds of thousands of Texans, as well as millions of people across the country, get their money back.”

How will you be paid?

If you are eligible for a payment, you will be notified by email or postcard from the settlement fund administrator, Rust Consulting. Payment will be sent by check automatically throughout May. There is no need to file a claim, the release states.

According to the release, it’s estimated most qualifying Texans will receive between $28 or $29. The amount is dependent on the number of tax years that you qualify for.

This website has more information about the settlement fund.