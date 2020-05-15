Out of control 18 wheeler almost hits Texas officers

Texas

Caught on video: 18-wheeler spins out of control, officers scramble to get away

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Police in Belton, Texas say they’re happy no one is seriously hurt –

After a close call with a semi-truck that spun out of control.

A dashcam video shows the officers working a crash scene involving another truck on Tuesday.

But then, the 18-wheeler goes over a highway median.

And the officers get out of the way just moments before the truck barrels through.

The big rig came to a stop on the side of I-35.

Belton Police posted the footage on Facebook with a reminder that drivers should match their speed to weather conditions.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss