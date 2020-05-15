Out of control 18 wheeler almost hits Texas officers

(CNN) — Police in Belton, Texas say they’re happy no one is seriously hurt –
After a close call with a semi-truck that spun out of control.
A dashcam video shows the officers working a crash scene involving another truck on Tuesday.
But then, the 18-wheeler goes over a highway median.
And the officers get out of the way just moments before the truck barrels through.
The big rig came to a stop on the side of I-35.
Belton Police posted the footage on Facebook with a reminder that drivers should match their speed to weather conditions.