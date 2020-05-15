Out of control 18 wheeler almost hits Texas officers

Caught on video: 18-wheeler spins out of control, officers scramble to get away

(CNN) — Police in Belton, Texas say they’re happy no one is seriously hurt –

After a close call with a semi-truck that spun out of control.

A dashcam video shows the officers working a crash scene involving another truck on Tuesday.

But then, the 18-wheeler goes over a highway median.

And the officers get out of the way just moments before the truck barrels through.

The big rig came to a stop on the side of I-35.

Belton Police posted the footage on Facebook with a reminder that drivers should match their speed to weather conditions.