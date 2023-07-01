AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the National Association of State Boating Law Administration announced that local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies will participate in Operation Dry Water during the upcoming July 1-3 holiday weekend.

According to a news release, Operation Dry Water is a nationally coordinated enforcement campaign that raises awareness of boating while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Officials said Operation Dry Water aims to reduce the number of alcohol – and drug-related incidents and fatalities and foster a stronger, more visible deterrent to alcohol and drug use on the water.

In 2022, around 794 individuals were arrested for Boating While Intoxicated over the Fourth of July weekend, and around 45,067 citations and warnings were also issued during that time person for boating safety law violations.

About Boating Under the Influence (BUI):

U.S. Coast Guard 2021 data reveal that alcohol use remains the primary known contributing factor to recreational boater deaths.

Operating a boat with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .08 or higher is against federal law and most state laws.

Alcohol can impair a boater’s judgment, balance, vision, and reaction time. It can also increase fatigue and susceptibility to the effects of cold-water immersion.

Sun, wind, noise, vibration, and motion – “stressors” common to the boating environment – intensify the side effects of alcohol, drugs, and some medications.

Impairment can be even more dangerous for boaters than for drivers since most boaters have less experience and confidence operating a boat than they do driving a car.

The relative risk of death is equivalent for drinking operators and drinking passengers and for men and women.

For more information, visit the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s website.