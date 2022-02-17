ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Police has confirmed one suspect is dead following an officer involved shooting Thursday afternoon.

According to a release, around 3:36 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding an armed suspect at Ace Check Express in the 1300 block of E 8th Street. When OPD arrived at the scene, the suspect evaded officers in a vehicle.

The suspect then drove around the commercial complex, and eventually went back to 1305 E. 8th Street and entered the business with a firearm. As one officer approached the business, the suspect fired a shot at him. The officer returned fire to stop the threat of harm, according to OPD.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer involved was uninjured and has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation. The investigation has been turned over to the Texas Rangers, as is the case with every officer involved shooting.