LUBBOCK, Texas — One man was killed after a law enforcement chase ended with a crash near Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and Southeast Loop 289 on Thursday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the call started at 12:46 p.m. as an armed robbery in the 9000 block of Flint Avenue. Lieutenant Brady Cross said the robbery victim gave a description of the suspect’s vehicle, and a chase started after police found it.

According to Lt. Cross, the man’s vehicle left the roadway and crossed into the opposite lanes of travel. The vehicle rolled and came to a rest at a gas station in the 1100 block of Southeast Loop 289.

Video from EverythingLubbock.com’s tower camera showed LPD units chasing the vehicle before it crashed.

Authorities confirmed the suspect was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash. No one else was hurt, according to police. Lt. Cross said an internal investigation would be conducted to make sure policy was followed. Due to the police chase, Lt. Cross said it was considered an in-custody death.

“We don’t believe anything was done incorrectly or wrong, but it’s just procedure for the Lubbock Police Department,” Lt. Cross said.



Drone photo: Pedro Figuero

(Nexstar/Staff)

Late in the afternoon, LPD said, “At this time, because the major crash investigation at Southeast Loop 289 and MLK/East Slaton Road is still underway, we do not anticipate any updates this evening.”