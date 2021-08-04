One man dead after fatal crash on US 287 in Dallam County

Texas

by: Erin Rosas

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One man has died after a fatal crash on US 287 in Dallam County on Aug. 3, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

At around 5:30 a.m., 12 miles northwest of Stratford, Jennifer Ruddell, 44, of Seagoville, Texas was driving a 2015 Peterbilt truck tractor/semi-trailer northbound on US 287 while Robert Hernandez, 42, of Novi, Michigan was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Malibu southbound on 287 when, according to the Dept. of Safety, Hernandez’s car drifted across the center line into the northbound lane and hit Ruddell’s car head-on.

The department said that Hernandez was pronounced dead on the scene by Dallam County Justice of the Peace, Carol Smith. Ruddell was transported to Dumas with non-life-threatening injuries and the passenger in the truck, Byron Pierce, 40, of DeSoto, Texas was not injured, the department added.

In addition, the passengers in Hernandez’s car Ryan Hernandez,18, and a 16-year-old female both of Bay City, Michigan were not injured in the accident, the department said.

The incident is currently being investigated by Texas highway Patrol Troopers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss