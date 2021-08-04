One man dead after fatal crash on US 287 in Dallam County

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One man has died after a fatal crash on US 287 in Dallam County on Aug. 3, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

At around 5:30 a.m., 12 miles northwest of Stratford, Jennifer Ruddell, 44, of Seagoville, Texas was driving a 2015 Peterbilt truck tractor/semi-trailer northbound on US 287 while Robert Hernandez, 42, of Novi, Michigan was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Malibu southbound on 287 when, according to the Dept. of Safety, Hernandez’s car drifted across the center line into the northbound lane and hit Ruddell’s car head-on.

The department said that Hernandez was pronounced dead on the scene by Dallam County Justice of the Peace, Carol Smith. Ruddell was transported to Dumas with non-life-threatening injuries and the passenger in the truck, Byron Pierce, 40, of DeSoto, Texas was not injured, the department added.

In addition, the passengers in Hernandez’s car Ryan Hernandez,18, and a 16-year-old female both of Bay City, Michigan were not injured in the accident, the department said.

The incident is currently being investigated by Texas highway Patrol Troopers.