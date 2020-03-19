Oil and gas lease bidding in Gulf of Mexico drops anew

FILE – This Friday, Nov. 22, 2013, file photo shows the Centenario deep-water drilling platform off the coast of Veracruz, Mexico in the Gulf of Mexico. Bidding on federal oil and gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, was the lowest since gulf-wide sales began in August 2017, and lower than any sale since 1993 for the productive central Gulf. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Bidding on federal oil and gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico is the lowest since gulf-wide sales began in August 2017, and lower even than any sale for the productive central Gulf since 1993.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management says 22 companies made $93 million in high bids Wednesday on 71 tracts.

The low interest comes during a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia and drops in drops in travel because of the new coronavirus .

Oil prices plummeted Wednesday to $20.37 a barrel.

Environmental groups, meanwhile, filed a court challenge seeking to block execution of the leases.