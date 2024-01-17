AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Through the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Interdiction for the Protection of Children program, officials announced that Texas DPS Highway Patrol Troopers recently rescued their 600th child during a traffic stop.

The IPC program, which began in 2009, focuses on training troopers to “recognize indicators that a child is a victim or at risk of becoming a victim; this includes children who are missing, exploited, at-risk or endangered,” according to Texas DPS.

The two-day, 16-hour course, DPS noted, aims to teach troopers the tools to assess an entire situation and remove children from dangerous circumstances if necessary. In addition, the training helped DPS in related cases of child abduction, human trafficking, possession of child pornography, and sexual assault investigations.

“Every day, the Interdiction for the Protection of Children Program is making a difference in the lives of at-risk and exploited children,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Six hundred children rescued is an incredible milestone for this program. In addition to the child rescues, the IPC program has also helped take reprehensible criminals who prey on our most vulnerable populations off our streets, which is another win for public safety.”

In 2019 the program marked its 10th anniversary of training law enforcement, prosecutors, criminal intelligence analysts, child protective services, victim services and more on how to approach child safety concerns.

DPS noted that the IPC program has trained more than 13,000 people across the U.S. and other countries.