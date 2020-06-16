Officials solve 1991 rape, murder of teen in Florida Keys

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Officials say they’ve solved the 1991 murder case of a teenager who was raped and strangled with her bikini top on Valentine’s Day in the Florida Keys.

The victim was finally identified as 18-year-old Wanda Deann Kirkum of Hornell, New York.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says her killer was Robert Lynn Bradley, who was murdered a year later in Texas at the age of 31.

Officials used DNA technology to identify both the victim and the suspect.

The case became known as the “Valentine Jane Doe Homicide.”

Kirkum was never reported missing. Both her parents are now dead.