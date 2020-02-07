Officials reviewing if man’s death tied to Houston explosion

FILE – This Jan. 24, 2020, file aerial photo shows the scene of an explosion that rocked northwest Houston. Attorneys for the family of a 47-year-old man struck by debris from his home when a warehouse in Houston exploded last month say he has died, bringing the number of those killed from the blast to three. Attorneys for the family of Gilberto Mendoza Cruz said he died Wednesday Feb. 5, 2020. The attorneys said Cruz lived within the blast radius of the massive explosion on Jan. 24 at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing Company. Two warehouse workers were killed in the explosion that also injured more than a dozen people and damaged hundreds of nearby structures. (Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — An attorney says a 47-year-old man who was injured by debris from his home when an industrial warehouse in Houston exploded last month has died.

But officials could not immediately say if his death would be added to the confirmed list of two people who died in the explosion.

The attorney said Gilberto Mendoza Cruz died Wednesday.

The attorney said he believes Cruz’s death is linked to the Jan. 24 blast at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing as he was healthy before the explosion.

Houston Fire Department Deputy Chief Richard Galvan said officials were still determining if Cruz’s death would be considered explosion-related.