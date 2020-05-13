Officials probe why man killed on Texas runway was there

AUSTIN, Texas (Austin American-Statesman) — Investigators are trying to determine how a man got onto a runway at an airport in Texas where he was killed by a landing commercial jet.

Police say Junin Ko died Thursday when a Southwest Airlines plane struck him at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Pilots had reported seeing a person while landing. Airport spokesman Bryce Dubee tells the Austin-American Statesman that the 22-year-old Ko didn’t have a security badge clearing him to enter the airport’s secure side.

Dubee says the Federal Aviation Administration, the Transportation Security Administration, Austin police and the airport are investigating how he ended up there.