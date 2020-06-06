Officials probe COVID-19 outbreak at Houston-area facility

HOUSTON (AP) — Health officials are investigating an outbreak of the coronavirus at a suburban Houston health care facility that’s been quarantined after 14 deaths were reported.

Harris County Public Health said Friday it ordered the Oakmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center of Humble be quarantined after it failed to quickly report deaths or put a plan in place to stop the virus’ spread.

Meanwhile, the University of Texas says it will require its 50,000 students, faculty and staff to wear masks inside campus buildings when school reopens in the fall.

An appeals court vacated a ruling requiring the state to provide prison inmates and staff with personal protection equipment.