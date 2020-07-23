Officials: Fort Hood soldier believed to have drowned

Texas

by: Associated Press

BELTON, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a Fort Hood soldier found dead near the Texas Army base where he was stationed is believed to have drowned.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department says a preliminary autopsy shows the cause of death of Pvt. Mejhor Morta, 26, to be consistent with a drowning.

U.S. Army officials announced Morta’s death Tuesday.

It marked at least the third time in a month that a Fort Hood soldier’s body has been discovered.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to Stillhouse Hollow Lake Dam on Friday just after midnight after fishermen in a boat located a body in the water.  

Upon arrival, officers located Morta’s body.

