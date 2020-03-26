Officials: 5 Dallas County jail inmates have COVID-19

With Dallas County under a shelter in place order due to the COVID-19 disease, a normally busy road sits empty leading into downtown Dallas, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Texas’ lieutenant governor says the U.S. should get back to work in the face of the global pandemic and that people over the age of 70 will “take care of ourselves.” The Centers for Disease Control says people over the age of 65 are at higher risk from the coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Dallas County officials say five jail inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown announced Wednesday that an inmate in his 40s tested positive and that four others who were in his pod had symptoms.

Later Wednesday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said those four inmates also tested positive.

The initial positive test on the first inmate came back early Wednesday morning.

Brown said he’d been housed in a shared pod with about 50 other inmates and had been in the jail since December.