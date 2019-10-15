Officer Resigns After Fort Worth Shooting

(NBC News) The family of a black woman shot and killed inside her Fort Worth, Texas home by a white police officer is demanding an independent investigation into her death.

Tataian Jefferson was killed Saturday when an officer fired through her window when he arrived at her house after a concerned neighbor noticed a door was open and called police.

Police Chief Ed Kraus says that officer, Aaron Dean, resigned Monday morning.

“Had the officer not resigned I would have fired him for violations of several polices including our use of force policy, our deescalation policy and unprofessional conduct,” Kraus said.

Dean is seen in body camera video approaching the window. He fired almost immediately, never identifying himself as a police officer.

The family says Jefferson was watching her 8-year-old nephew when the officer shot her.

She died at the scene.

“She was law abiding citizen. She was in her house, and it’s hard to hear that you’re in your house and it’s still not safe,” says Ashley Carr, Jefferson’s sister.

Dean is now subject to criminal prosecution, and the police chief says more information about that could be released Tuesday.

