Nursing Home Reunites Mother & Daughter

(KCEN/NBC News) After five months of separation due to COVID-19 visitor restrictions, 92-year-old Billie Young has finally reunited with her daughter…thanks to a new hairstyling job.

“It was terrible for the both of us,” Billie’s daughter Joni Kapavik said. “We had never been apart for that long. It was the hardest thing I’ve ever gone through in my life.”

Young is a resident at Senior Care of Hewitt in Hewitt, Texas.

The facility halted all outside visits due to the pandemic.

Kapavik offered to work as a volunteer so she could see her mother, but the offer was rejected. Finally, they found another solution.

“We decided they could hire me as a receptionist for half the day and I could do hair the other half of the day,” Kapavik said. “I also could help the other women feel good about themselves too.”

Kapavik has done been doing hair for 38 years and is grateful that her gift not only brings her back together with her mom but also helps others who can’t be with their loved ones during this time.

