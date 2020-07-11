NTSB: Witnesses report engine fire before small-plane crash

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — Federal investigators say witnesses reported a small twin-engine plane had an engine fire before it crashed into a wooded area in Central Texas.

The Cessna 320 crashed July 1 near Round Rock, about 20 miles north of Austin, killing its pilot and lone occupant.

In a preliminary report issued Friday, the National Transportation Safety Board said the aircraft crashed about a half-hour after taking off from an airport about 20 miles northwest of Austin.

Witnesses said they saw the plane flying low and erratically with its left engine aflame and making sputtering and popping sounds before it crashed and burned.