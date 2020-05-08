NTSB: Houston police helicopter rotated before crashing

Texas

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (AP) — Federal investigators say a video made by a witness shows a Houston police helicopter rotating in the air before plunging to the ground and crashing, killing one person aboard and injuring the other.

In a preliminary report issued Wednesday, the National Transportation Safety Board drew no conclusions as to the cause of the deadly May 2 crash.

The NTSB noted that the weather was good and winds were light when the crash happened near Bush Intercontinental Airport shortly after 2 a.m.

