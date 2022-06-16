MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A heavy police presence has been reported in south Midland County with agencies including the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Midland Sheriff’s Office on the scene near Highway 349 and West County Road 320 near Upton County.

MCSO as well as the Midland Police Department has confirmed there is no active shooter and social media claims of an active shooter are “false”. MPD confirmed agencies did receive a 911 call stating there was an active shooter situation, that call is now under investigation. Additionally, no members of law enforcement have been shot, despite social media claims to the contrary.

This is a developing situation; we will update as more information becomes available.