New York gives Houston a helping hand during pandemic

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston is getting help from New York as it works to increase its ability to test for the coronavirus amid a spike in the number of local cases and hospitalizations.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a group of doctors and nurses from New York arrived last weekend in Houston to help set up testing sites at two churches, along with personal protective equipment and other supplies.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says one of the testing sites opened on Thursday and that people “are taking full advantage” of it.

Houston has been struggling to meet growing demand for COVID-19 testing.