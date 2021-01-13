New video shows the moments before a Killeen Police officer shot and killed an unarmed man

Civil Rights attorney S. Lee Merritt released video Wednesday of a Killeen man being shot and killed. This is an incident FOX44 News first reported on Sunday.

Merritt says the victim is Patrick Warren, Sr., who was suffering a mental health crisis. Merritt is demanding the officer be arrested.

Merritt tweeted out Ring video of the incident. We want to warn you that the content is graphic.

#PatrickWarrenSr was murdered by @KilleenPD. He was on his own property. He was unarmed.



He was suffering a mental health crisis and simply needed help. Instead he was shot three times in his chest and tased.



We demand the immediate arrest of this officer. pic.twitter.com/tNdNBfC5b3 — S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) January 13, 2021

Killeen Police say a police officer went to the 1600 block of Carrollton Avenue at 5:29 p.m. to answer a psychiatric call.

One officer says the man was emotionally distressed, so he used a ‘conductive energy weapon’ on him, but it had no effect.

The officer says he then shot the man. Paramedics took the man to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center where he later died. He was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.

The video shows the officer coming to the door, going inside, and then walking back out. Later, Warren is seen walking out, waving his hands around.

The officer can be heard ordering the man to put his hands up and turn around, but Warren continues walking towards the officer.

Two more people come outside and then you can hear a popping sound, which appears to be a tazer. The video shows the man getting up from the ground and once again moving forward. Family members can be heard telling the man to sit down right before three shots go off.

FOX44 News has reached out to Texas Rangers who are investigating the shooting. This report will be updated.