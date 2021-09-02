New Texas law allows police to confiscate vehicles involved in street racing

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One of the new laws that went into effect on Sept. 1 was House Bill 2315.

House Bill 2315, known as the Street Racing Bill, is described by the state legislature as the forfeiture of contraband relating to the criminal offense of racing on a highway.

In short, this bill could strip some drivers of their cars if they are caught street racing.

“Now since the laws have changed, then if we can seize a vehicle then that is what we are going to start doing,” said Lt. Rey Sepulveda with the Edinburg Police Department.

How would a police department differentiate between speeding and street racing?

Sepulveda said the difference between speeding and racing is racing will push a car to its limit.

“When they do this and they’re driving side by side to another vehicle then that is how we determine that they are racing,” said Sepulveda.

After Sept. 1, street racing will be a Class A Misdemeanor warranting 1 year in jail and a $4,000 fine, according to Sepulveda. He said police will go through a training process for the new law.

However, there is a safer option for those who do not want to give up racing.

“There’s no reason to do that, there is a racing track here in Edinburg it’s north of Edinburg,” said Sepulveda.

“You can race all night and you have the services of a timing system, a prep track, guard rails, a safety crew, an ambulance in the case that God forbids something happens. We’re there instantly to help you,” said Rey Chavez, co-owner and general manager at Edinburg Motorsports Park.

Chavez believes this law is needed to keep people safe.

“I think it’s something that is very necessary I think legislatures are really, really paying attention to a problem that is getting worse and worse,” said Chavez.

Police work with Chavez by referring people pulled over for illegal street racing to his race track in hopes of saving lives.

“Losing your life, injuring yourself, or injuring an innocent bystander, you know you can’t compare it,” said Chavez.