LEON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The U.S. Marshals Service has released new photos of Gonzalo Artemio Lopez, who escaped from custody on May 12.

In addition, the U.S. Marshals Service has also set up a mobile app and an online portal for reporting tips about his whereabouts.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said on May 20 that the search for Lopez entered a new, expanded phase outside of Leon County after an exhaustive ground and air search.

A contingent of personnel remains in the county, and is conducting strategic searches of areas outside of the originally secured perimeter. The renewed focus by OIG, Texas Rangers, and U.S. Marshals is to leave no stone unturned as they follow leads and track Lopez’s whereabouts.

A combined reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information leading to Lopez’s capture – the Texas Department of Public Safety is offering a $35,000 reward, U.S. Marshals are offering a $10,000 reward, and the TDCJ OIG is offering a $5,000 reward.

Anyone with information on Lopez’s whereabouts is urged to contact the TDCJ Office of Inspector General CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-832-8477, or 936-437-5171, or your local law enforcement agency at 9-1-1.