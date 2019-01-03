New Laws Enacted for 2019

(KAMR/KCIT) - A new year means new laws enacted across the country.

There will be some changes if you are planning to transfer ownership of a car in 2019. Through Senate Bill 2076, the Texas DMV can only issue a certified copy of your title instead of the original. The bill also says that a certified copy of the title makes any previously issued title or certified copy invalid.

SB-1329 will address the need for more courts to help with caseloads across the state. Lawmakers say it will affect the caseload of existing courts and won't change traffic of the courts. Amendments are also being made to the code of criminal procedure.

House Bill 29 will also deal with crime. It is going to require sexually oriented businesses to have a notice in their restrooms about human trafficking. If the businesses do not do this they face a misdemeanor. There will also be an increase in penalties for prostitution offenses.

High school requirements will be changing through SB- 463. The bill says school districts will not be allowed to administer a TAKS test.

Another law is aimed at putting limits on lobbyists. HB-505 will put a limit on the use of campaign funds by a former candidate who became a registered lobbyist.