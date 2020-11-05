New e-books available to Texans through public libraries

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to The Texas State Library and Archive Commission (TSLAC), new e-book licenses have been purchased that are now available through the E-Read Texas program.

The TSLAC says, E-Read Texas is an online program that make electronic books freely available through the SimplyE app, which can be downloaded for free through an app store.

The new titles, which include a special curated list of 600 books for children K-8, can be accessed through any mobile device or computer. The TSLAC says, The public can also access other electronic resources available through their local library and other state electronic resources, including online journals, magazines, videos, and other e-books through the TexShare library, another service of TSLAC.

According to TSLAC, the most recent additions to the E-Read Texas program aims to offer an exciting library on different life and educational areas such as nutrition and diet related resources, including many cookbooks. The collection geared for K-8 features educational titles curated by teachers and the TIME for Kids series. The majority of the titles comprise juvenile nonfiction, including science, mathematics, sports, history, and art in both English and Spanish.

The TSLAC continues, the collection also features a library of Texas-related works. Published by the Texas Book Consortium, these books come from universities and small presses, including Texas A&M University Press, TCU Press, Stephen F. Austin State University Press, Texas Review Press, and Texas State Historical Association Press. With more than 700 titles, the collection focuses on Texas history, geography, nature, and many other topics. The library features many Texas authors.

There are more than 6,000 e-books currently available in the E-Read Texas collection, and almost 100 Texas public libraries participate in the program. E-Read Texas focuses mainly on materials for adults and includes fiction and popular non-fiction. E-Read Texas also purchases young adult crossover materials.

More Information can be found at the Texas State Library and Archive Commission Website.

More from MyHighPlains.com: