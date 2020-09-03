New coronavirus cases, deaths still trending lower in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The number of new confirmed cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 continues to trend lower in Texas, as is the number of related deaths.

State health officials report at least 4,157 new confirmed coronavirus cases, an increase Wednesday of 41 from Tuesday but down 575 from Friday and 61% from the July 15 peak of 10,791.

The 189 new COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday are 44 more than Tuesday but down 28% from July 23.

The state reports 4,149 COVID-19 hospitalizations, five more than Tuesday but 62% fewer than the July 22 peak.

The state estimates 86,710 cases are active.