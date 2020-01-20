Nearly 1,000 Fort Worth Firefighters Get Training to Recognize Suicide Risk

Goal is to educate firefighters, who are at higher risk because of the stress of their job, study shows

FORT WORTH (KXAS) — It’s a startling statistic: Since 2015, more firefighters and police officers are dying by suicide than in the line of duty, according to a report.

In January, nearly 1,000 Fort Worth firefighters will take a course to learn to spot the signs of someone at risk for suicide.

According to a report published in 2017 by the Ruderman Family Foundation, almost 250 firefighters and police officers died by suicide in 2016 across the United States, as compared to just over 200 that died in the line of duty.

Kristi Wiley is teaching Fort Worth Firefighters how to ask questions, and save lives, with QPR training.

The acronym stands for “question, persuade, refer.”

“We need to ask the question, if we think someone is struggling, then we want to persuade them to stay alive,” said Kristi Wiley, program director for the Jordan Elizabeth Harris Foundation.

