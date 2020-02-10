Navy Midshipman from Texas dies during semi-annual physical readiness test

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (NBC NEWS) — A Navy Midshipman died during a fitness test at the U.S. Naval academy.
The academy identified the Midshipman third class as 21-year-old Duke Carrillo of Flower Mound, Texas.
Officials said in a news release that Carrillo collapsed Saturday during the 1.5-mile run portion of the Navy’s semi-annual physical readiness test.
Officials say Carrillo was rushed to Anne Arundel Medical Center, where he later died.
The academy says the circumstances surrounding the cause of his death are under review.
Carrillo was a quantitative economics major and a member of the Naval Academy’s Flight Training Squadron.
