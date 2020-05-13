National Guard in Texas help disinfect Austin nursing home

National Guard forces in Texas are now helping to disinfect long-term care facilities which have been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus outbreak.

AUSTIN, Texas (DOD) — The National Guard in Texas disinfects a nursing home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Several units in Austin cleaned the West Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Tuesday.

Soldiers dressed in protective gear while they sprayed and wiped down every room.

The latest clean-up is just one-way Texas Military Departments have helped residents.

Soldiers previously distributed medical supplies and food across the state.

