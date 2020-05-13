National Guard in Texas help disinfect Austin nursing home

AUSTIN, Texas (DOD) — The National Guard in Texas disinfects a nursing home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Several units in Austin cleaned the West Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Tuesday.
Soldiers dressed in protective gear while they sprayed and wiped down every room.
The latest clean-up is just one-way Texas Military Departments have helped residents.
Soldiers previously distributed medical supplies and food across the state.
