National effort underway to counter misinformation about flu shot

FILE – A syringe of high-dose flu vaccine typically given to people over the age of 65 is shown Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A recent survey from the Ad Council found nearly a third of Black and Hispanic adults in the U.S. are undecided about getting a flu shot.

The group has teamed up with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Medical Association to encourage people of color to get vaccinated.

“We have to counter the misinformation. There is so much misinformation and disinformation and historical distrust that especially African Americans hold towards the flu shot,” said Dr. Leandris Liburd with the CDC.

The ad is called “No Time for Flu”, and new videos will start rolling out on social media platforms to reach as many people as possible.

“I want everyone to know I have flu FOMO (fear of missing out), because I’m not going to miss out, because I got sick with the flu,” said Dr. Willie Underwood of the American Medical Association.

The ads will specifically target the Black and Brown community.

“We are more likely to die, be exposed and in the hospital,” said Dr. Underwood.

He said people need to trust the data and get their flu shot before flu season.