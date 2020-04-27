Nail Salon Under Investigation After Mayor’s Visit

Beaumont, Texas Mayor Becky Ames has apologized for visiting a nail salon while non-essential businesses were closed in order to have a manicure set removed. Now the business that hosted her is under investigation.

(KJAC/NBC News) A Texas nail salon is under investigation after a photo of Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames visiting in violation of state stay-at-home restrictions was posted to Instagram.

Ames released a statement Thursday afternoon apologizing for the incident saying she should have never entered the salon.

“I did not intend to take personal privilege while asking others to sacrifice and for that I am truly remorseful,” she said in the statement.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation and Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office are now investigating.

Texas Governor Greg Abbot issued an order closing all non-essential businesses, including nail salons, on April 2. Jefferson County had issued its own order on March 21.

Mayor Ames said earlier last week she did go to the nail salon after talking to the owner about how to remove an old manicure set. She needed acetone, and the salon owner said she would leave some out for her. Instead, the owner had the solution set up in a bowl inside.

