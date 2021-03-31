NACC Houston to open as shelter for unaccompanied migrant children

FILE – In this Feb. 16, 2021, file photo, people select shirts and sweatshirts being given away at a Gallery Furniture store after the owner opened his business as a shelter for those without power at their homes in Houston. Making decisions about risks — large or small — in the pandemic era is fraught enough. But the storms and outages ravaging Texas and other states have added a whole new layer to the process. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — On Wednesday, the Office of Refugee Resettlement announced that the National Association of Christian Churches site in Houston as an Emergency Intake Site for unaccompanied migrant children.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is working to increase bed capacity to 13,500, but in the meantime, it will shelter 500 unaccompanied children “as soon as the facility is prepared.”

“Additional capacity is urgently needed to manage both enhanced COVID-19 mitigation strategies and the increasing numbers of [unaccompanied children] referrals from CBP,” stated the press release.

The Emergency Intake Site is only a temporary measure, and all children will be screened for COVID-19 CDC guidelines will be followed.