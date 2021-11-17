“My family and I suspected it was him” Victim’s family reacts to Capital Murder charge of El-Paso woman

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) – Family members of 25-year-old Saffire Armenta say that justice has yet to be served after Midland County arrested the suspect involved in Armenta’s death.

On November 2nd, MCSO responded to a structure fire. While at the scene, they found a burned body that was later identified as Saffire Armenta.

For several weeks, Armenta’s family has been searching for answers in regards to Saffire’s death. Desperate to get justice for Saffire, the entire family has taken to social media asking the public for help in finding out any information on Saffire’s case.

According to a recent press release from the MCSO, 37-year-old Sergio Antonio Cerna, the suspect involved with the death of Armenta has been charged. Cerna was charged with Capital Murder and served the warrant for his arrest by Midland County Sheriff’s Office.

Armenta’s mother, Michelle Gonzales shared with us that the suspect involved in her daughter’s death was Saffire’s boyfriend.

“I just wanna know why he did it why he didn’t wanna be with her why didn’t he just leave her I mean he didn’t have to do what he did to her,” says Gonzales.

Gonzales says that justice is not served until the people involved in her daughter’s death are held accountable.

“Thank God they arrested him and he can’t go on and hurt anyone else and I pray to God that he never comes out but I also pray that they arrest the other people that did this to her as well because you know he wasn’t the only one,” says Gonzales

“My family and I suspected it was him and we just got confirmation this morning that it was him,” says Gonzales.

Cerna was already in custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance in Reeves County at the time MCSO served the warrant and is currently being held on a $100,000 bond for the possession charge, as well as a million-dollar bond for the capital murder charge and is detained in the Reeves County Jail.