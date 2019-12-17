Muleshoe man dies in rollover crash early Saturday in Bailey Co.

BAILEY COUNTY, Texas – On Monday, the Texas Department of Public Safety released information concerning a fatal crash that occurred Saturday morning in Bailey County.

The accident was reported just after 5:00 a.m. on U.S. Highway 70/84, northwest of Muleshoe, near mile marker 240.

DPS said a vehicle rolled over after it left the roadway and the driver over-corrected.

The passenger in the vehicle, identified as Joey Luebanos, 21, of Muleshoe was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, identified as Issac Luebanos, 23, of Muleshoe was transported to Muleshoe Area Medical Center with unspecified injuries.

He was then transferred to University Medical Center in Lubbock.

The driver told DPS they were returning to Muleshoe from a party in Clovis, New Mexico when the crash occurred.

