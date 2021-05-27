MUGS: Two Houston gang members sentenced to 40yrs each after sacrificing a teen girl to the “Saint of Death”

HOUSTON (CW39) Two MS-13 gang members will be spending 40 years each behind bars after they were convicted of murdering a 15-year-old girl.

The gang members killed the teen girl as a sacrifice to the Saint of Death in 2017. They have both been convicted of murder and each sentenced to 40 years in prison, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Wednesday.

“This is a tragic case of a runaway girl falling into the clutches of a dangerous and violent gang,” Ogg said. “We will not stop in our pursuit of violent criminals who band together to terrorize communities and murder innocents.”

On Monday, just before jury selection was set to begin in his trial, Diego Hernandez-Rivera, 22, pleaded guilty to murder in the death of Genesis Cornejo-Alvarado in exchange for 40 years in prison. Hernandez-Rivera, who went by “Scary,” also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in exchange for 12 years in prison. Those sentences will run concurrently, according to the DA’s office.

His partner in crime, Miguel Alvarez-Flores, 26, who went by “Diabolico,” pleaded guilty to murder in February and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Miguel Alvarez Flores

Diego Hernandez Rivera

Prosecutors expected to show in court that Cornejo-Alvarado, whose Houston-area family had reported her missing, was dating a gang member and was chosen as a sacrifice and shot to death, likely because she disrespected their shrine to the Santa Muerte, the Saint of Death, according to the DA’s office.

Officials say, MS-13 or Mara Salvatrucha, is a transnational gang that began in Los Angeles in the 1980s with members being deported to Central America.