Mount Pleasant Police shoot man to death after he fires at them from car

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK)- A man was fatally shot after firing at Mount Pleasant police Wednesday.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department received a call at 5:03 p.m. to 120 Jerry Boatner Pkwy to check on the welfare of a person.

When officers arrived they found a man who was allegedly intoxicated, armed with a handgun and making threats, according to Mount Pleasant police.

Officers tried to speak to the man and de-escalate the situation.

The man fired a handgun from inside a vehicle. Law enforcement responded by using their service weapons.

The man died at the scene.

Officers were not hurt during the shooting.

After the incident, the police involved were placed on administrative leave to follow the standard procedure.

The Texas Rangers are also investigating this incident.