Mother sues San Antonio hotel after bottle strikes son

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A mother is suing a San Antonio hotel for $1 million after her 2-year-old son suffered serious injuries when a glass ketchup bottle fell on his head from a fifth-floor balcony.

Cassandra DeLa Cruz says her son Jacob Francisco suffered injuries to his neck, brain and other body parts Aug. 18, 2018, when the bottle struck him.

The Jan. 10 lawsuit names Omni La Mansión Del Rio hotel, its Dallas-based parent, Omni Hotels & Resorts, and its owner, TRT Holdings of Irving, as defendants.

The San Antonio Express News says Omni Hotels & Resorts hasn’t responded to a request for comment.