Breaking News
WSJ: Man who sold rifle to Odessa shooter was from Lubbock
Live Now
Dorian continues to lash Florida as it turns more north

Mother charged after body of girl found in apartment closet

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (AP) — The mother of a 5-year-old girl whose body was found in a Houston apartment closet was charged Tuesday with evidence tampering, police said.

Police are investigating Priscilla Torres “as having a role” in the death of her daughter. Sierra Patino’s body was found by relatives Monday and authorities say Torres was at the apartment when officers arrived. Police believe Sierra’s body was in the closet for days.

The 27-year-old Torres was charged with tampering with evidence related to a human corpse. Torres could face additional charges as the investigation continues, police said in a statement.

She is being held at the Harris County jail and it’s not clear if she has an attorney to speak on her behalf.

Investigators are waiting on the results of an autopsy to determine how Sierra died.

It wasn’t clear whether Sierra lived in the apartment with her mother, Houston police spokesman Kese Smith said earlier Tuesday. It’s also not clear if the girl’s death was accidental or caused deliberately.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss