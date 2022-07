An abandoned old barn with the symbol of Texas painted on the roof sits in a rural area of the state, framed by farmland.

A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in Texas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square mile, according to 2020 5-year population estimates.

According to the Census Bureau, rural land encompasses any land that isn’t an urban area. To be considered an urban area, a place has to have a densely settled core of census tracts or blocks and count at least 2,500 people, at least 1,500 of whom must be residents of non-institutional buildings. Areas with 50,000 people or more are considered urbanized areas, while areas with between 2,500 and 50,000 people are considered urban clusters.

#50. San Augustine County

– Rural area: 100.0% (531 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 531 square miles

— #236 largest county in state, #1,975 nationwide

– Population density: 15.6 people / square mile (8,260 residents)

— #106 lowest density county in state, #758 nationwide

#49. Newton County

– Rural area: 100.0% (934 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 934 square miles

— #94 largest county in state, #766 nationwide

– Population density: 14.8 people / square mile (13,788 residents)

— #104 lowest density county in state, #729 nationwide

#48. Live Oak County

– Rural area: 100.0% (1,040 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 1,040 square miles

— #65 largest county in state, #632 nationwide

– Population density: 11.7 people / square mile (12,175 residents)

— #93 lowest density county in state, #627 nationwide

#47. Goliad County

– Rural area: 100.0% (852 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 852 square miles

— #183 largest county in state, #976 nationwide

– Population density: 8.9 people / square mile (7,578 residents)

— #77 lowest density county in state, #532 nationwide

#46. Mills County

– Rural area: 100.0% (748 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 748 square miles

— #208 largest county in state, #1,178 nationwide

– Population density: 6.5 people / square mile (4,877 residents)

— #67 lowest density county in state, #434 nationwide

#45. Crosby County

– Rural area: 100.0% (900 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 900 square miles

— #146 largest county in state, #853 nationwide

– Population density: 6.4 people / square mile (5,753 residents)

— #65 lowest density county in state, #429 nationwide

#44. Martin County

– Rural area: 100.0% (915 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 915 square miles

— #115 largest county in state, #806 nationwide

– Population density: 6.2 people / square mile (5,676 residents)

— #62 lowest density county in state, #420 nationwide

#43. Hardeman County

– Rural area: 100.0% (695 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 695 square miles

— #217 largest county in state, #1,342 nationwide

– Population density: 5.7 people / square mile (3,958 residents)

— #57 lowest density county in state, #398 nationwide

#42. Wheeler County

– Rural area: 100.0% (915 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 915 square miles

— #116 largest county in state, #807 nationwide

– Population density: 5.7 people / square mile (5,187 residents)

— #56 lowest density county in state, #397 nationwide

#41. Real County

– Rural area: 100.0% (699 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 699 square miles

— #215 largest county in state, #1,326 nationwide

– Population density: 4.9 people / square mile (3,429 residents)

— #53 lowest density county in state, #364 nationwide

#40. Mason County

– Rural area: 100.0% (929 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 929 square miles

— #98 largest county in state, #775 nationwide

– Population density: 4.6 people / square mile (4,248 residents)

— #51 lowest density county in state, #351 nationwide

#39. Knox County

– Rural area: 100.0% (851 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 851 square miles

— #184 largest county in state, #978 nationwide

– Population density: 4.3 people / square mile (3,679 residents)

— #49 lowest density county in state, #340 nationwide

#38. Fisher County

– Rural area: 100.0% (899 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 899 square miles

— #151 largest county in state, #861 nationwide

– Population density: 4.3 people / square mile (3,827 residents)

— #47 lowest density county in state, #333 nationwide

#37. Baylor County

– Rural area: 100.0% (867 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 867 square miles

— #178 largest county in state, #947 nationwide

– Population density: 4.1 people / square mile (3,560 residents)

— #46 lowest density county in state, #316 nationwide

#36. Cochran County

– Rural area: 100.0% (775 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 775 square miles

— #204 largest county in state, #1,120 nationwide

– Population density: 3.7 people / square mile (2,860 residents)

— #44 lowest density county in state, #287 nationwide

#35. Coke County

– Rural area: 100.0% (911 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 911 square miles

— #122 largest county in state, #819 nationwide

– Population density: 3.6 people / square mile (3,298 residents)

— #43 lowest density county in state, #281 nationwide

#34. Shackelford County

– Rural area: 100.0% (914 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 914 square miles

— #118 largest county in state, #809 nationwide

– Population density: 3.6 people / square mile (3,291 residents)

— #42 lowest density county in state, #280 nationwide

#33. Donley County

– Rural area: 100.0% (927 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 927 square miles

— #100 largest county in state, #779 nationwide

– Population density: 3.6 people / square mile (3,317 residents)

— #41 lowest density county in state, #277 nationwide

#32. Lipscomb County

– Rural area: 100.0% (932 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 932 square miles

— #96 largest county in state, #769 nationwide

– Population density: 3.5 people / square mile (3,301 residents)

— #40 lowest density county in state, #273 nationwide

#31. Hall County

– Rural area: 100.0% (883 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 883 square miles

— #167 largest county in state, #904 nationwide

– Population density: 3.4 people / square mile (3,025 residents)

— #38 lowest density county in state, #266 nationwide

#30. Sherman County

– Rural area: 100.0% (923 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 923 square miles

— #107 largest county in state, #790 nationwide

– Population density: 3.3 people / square mile (3,046 residents)

— #36 lowest density county in state, #260 nationwide

#29. Collingsworth County

– Rural area: 100.0% (918 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 918 square miles

— #111 largest county in state, #799 nationwide

– Population density: 3.2 people / square mile (2,939 residents)

— #34 lowest density county in state, #254 nationwide

#28. Concho County

– Rural area: 100.0% (984 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 984 square miles

— #78 largest county in state, #698 nationwide

– Population density: 3.1 people / square mile (3,018 residents)

— #33 lowest density county in state, #243 nationwide

#27. Upton County

– Rural area: 100.0% (1,241 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 1,241 square miles

— #36 largest county in state, #491 nationwide

– Population density: 2.9 people / square mile (3,651 residents)

— #32 lowest density county in state, #232 nationwide

#26. Dickens County

– Rural area: 100.0% (902 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 902 square miles

— #140 largest county in state, #844 nationwide

– Population density: 2.4 people / square mile (2,182 residents)

— #29 lowest density county in state, #190 nationwide

#25. Menard County

– Rural area: 100.0% (902 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 902 square miles

— #139 largest county in state, #842 nationwide

– Population density: 2.3 people / square mile (2,108 residents)

— #28 lowest density county in state, #185 nationwide

#24. Schleicher County

– Rural area: 100.0% (1,311 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 1,311 square miles

— #31 largest county in state, #456 nationwide

– Population density: 2.2 people / square mile (2,898 residents)

— #27 lowest density county in state, #174 nationwide

#23. Armstrong County

– Rural area: 100.0% (909 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 909 square miles

— #126 largest county in state, #824 nationwide

– Population density: 2.1 people / square mile (1,950 residents)

— #26 lowest density county in state, #169 nationwide

#22. Cottle County

– Rural area: 100.0% (901 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 901 square miles

— #142 largest county in state, #849 nationwide

– Population density: 1.8 people / square mile (1,624 residents)

— #25 lowest density county in state, #139 nationwide

#21. Foard County

– Rural area: 100.0% (704 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 704 square miles

— #214 largest county in state, #1,316 nationwide

– Population density: 1.7 people / square mile (1,207 residents)

— #23 lowest density county in state, #128 nationwide

#20. Throckmorton County

– Rural area: 100.0% (913 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 913 square miles

— #119 largest county in state, #814 nationwide

– Population density: 1.6 people / square mile (1,500 residents)

— #22 lowest density county in state, #123 nationwide

#19. Glasscock County

– Rural area: 100.0% (900 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 900 square miles

— #145 largest county in state, #852 nationwide

– Population density: 1.6 people / square mile (1,447 residents)

— #21 lowest density county in state, #121 nationwide

#18. Stonewall County

– Rural area: 100.0% (916 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 916 square miles

— #113 largest county in state, #802 nationwide

– Population density: 1.5 people / square mile (1,412 residents)

— #20 lowest density county in state, #114 nationwide

#17. Briscoe County

– Rural area: 100.0% (900 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 900 square miles

— #147 largest county in state, #855 nationwide

– Population density: 1.5 people / square mile (1,348 residents)

— #19 lowest density county in state, #110 nationwide

#16. Irion County

– Rural area: 100.0% (1,052 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 1,052 square miles

— #61 largest county in state, #621 nationwide

– Population density: 1.5 people / square mile (1,553 residents)

— #17 lowest density county in state, #107 nationwide

#15. Oldham County

– Rural area: 100.0% (1,501 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 1,501 square miles

— #21 largest county in state, #400 nationwide

– Population density: 1.4 people / square mile (2,110 residents)

— #16 lowest density county in state, #101 nationwide

#14. Sterling County

– Rural area: 100.0% (923 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 923 square miles

— #106 largest county in state, #789 nationwide

– Population density: 1.4 people / square mile (1,274 residents)

— #15 lowest density county in state, #98 nationwide

#13. Motley County

– Rural area: 100.0% (990 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 990 square miles

— #77 largest county in state, #693 nationwide

– Population density: 1.4 people / square mile (1,362 residents)

— #14 lowest density county in state, #97 nationwide

#12. Hudspeth County

– Rural area: 100.0% (4,571 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 4,571 square miles

— #3 largest county in state, #94 nationwide

– Population density: 1.0 people / square mile (4,687 residents)

— #12 lowest density county in state, #71 nationwide

#11. Jeff Davis County

– Rural area: 100.0% (2,265 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 2,265 square miles

— #11 largest county in state, #246 nationwide

– Population density: 1.0 people / square mile (2,245 residents)

— #11 lowest density county in state, #67 nationwide

#10. Edwards County

– Rural area: 100.0% (2,118 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 2,118 square miles

— #12 largest county in state, #263 nationwide

– Population density: 0.9 people / square mile (1,944 residents)

— #10 lowest density county in state, #61 nationwide

#9. Roberts County

– Rural area: 100.0% (924 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 924 square miles

— #104 largest county in state, #786 nationwide

– Population density: 0.8 people / square mile (784 residents)

— #9 lowest density county in state, #54 nationwide

#8. Kent County

– Rural area: 100.0% (903 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 903 square miles

— #138 largest county in state, #841 nationwide

– Population density: 0.8 people / square mile (704 residents)

— #8 lowest density county in state, #47 nationwide

#7. Borden County

– Rural area: 100.0% (897 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 897 square miles

— #153 largest county in state, #868 nationwide

– Population density: 0.7 people / square mile (653 residents)

— #7 lowest density county in state, #44 nationwide

#6. McMullen County

– Rural area: 100.0% (1,139 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 1,139 square miles

— #43 largest county in state, #546 nationwide

– Population density: 0.6 people / square mile (724 residents)

— #6 lowest density county in state, #35 nationwide

#5. Culberson County

– Rural area: 100.0% (3,813 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 3,813 square miles

— #5 largest county in state, #130 nationwide

– Population density: 0.6 people / square mile (2,183 residents)

— #5 lowest density county in state, #31 nationwide

#4. Terrell County

– Rural area: 100.0% (2,358 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 2,358 square miles

— #10 largest county in state, #236 nationwide

– Population density: 0.4 people / square mile (903 residents)

— #4 lowest density county in state, #18 nationwide

#3. King County

– Rural area: 100.0% (911 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 911 square miles

— #124 largest county in state, #821 nationwide

– Population density: 0.3 people / square mile (279 residents)

— #3 lowest density county in state, #17 nationwide

#2. Kenedy County

– Rural area: 100.0% (1,458 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 1,458 square miles

— #25 largest county in state, #410 nationwide

– Population density: 0.3 people / square mile (391 residents)

— #2 lowest density county in state, #12 nationwide

#1. Loving County

– Rural area: 100.0% (669 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 669 square miles

— #221 largest county in state, #1,407 nationwide

– Population density: 0.2 people / square mile (117 residents)

— #1 lowest density county in state, #6 nationwide

