More than 3,800 new Texas coronavirus cases, 17 more deaths

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Health officials in Texas report more than 3,800 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and 17 additional deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

There are at least 111,601 cases on Sunday and 2,182 deaths, up from the 107,735 cases and 2,165 deaths reported Saturday.

The actual number of people who have contracted the virus is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest that people can be infected and not feel sick.

Health officials reported 68,499 people have recovered from the virus.