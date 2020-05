A volunteers sterilizes seats between services at Alamo Heights Baptist Church as churchgoers return to in-person services, Sunday, May 10, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas’ stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic have expired and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has eased restrictions on many businesses, state parks, churches and places of worship. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas health officials report more than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus and 39 additional deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The Texas Department of State Health Services on Sunday reported a total of 38,869 confirmed cases and 1,088 deaths.

The true numbers are likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.